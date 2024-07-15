Doncaster Ramblers carers walk Stanage and Burbage Edges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the seventh year we have been involved with carers walks and the enthusiasm has not diminished over time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three members of Doncaster Ramblers and five carers boarded the mini bus outside Wards in Doncaster for our annual more strenuous walk, along Stanage and Burbage Edges.

Fortunately, we were blessed with a dry, cloudy and windy day, ideal walking conditions for the great views this walk has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank goodness the weather was not heavy rain like the day before the walk.

At the pole

The mini bus dropped us of at Redmires Reservoirs to the west of Sheffield then it was off uphill to Stanage pole which marks the boundary between Derbyshire and Yorkshire and the pre industrial pack horse route between Sheffield and Manchester.

A stop to catch our breath at the pole and to take a group photo then it was across the moor to Stanage Edge where we were greeted with the magnificent views along the Hope Valley, in the distance we could see Mam Tor and The Great Ridge which some of the carers had walked with us two years ago on a very wet day.

Walking along the edge for some distance in a southerly direction we finally reached the trig point at an altitude of 457m where we dropped off the edge to find shelter from the wind for a coffee and a bite to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then downhill to Upper Burbage Bridge, crossed Burbage Brook and up onto Burbage Edge with stunning views across the valley of Carl Wark and Higger Tor.

A pint well earned

Following the edge for a couple of miles we finally saw our destination, the Fox House Inn on the A6187 where our mini bus was waiting, though we did have time for a pint or a coffee!

Thanks to Neil and Jackie of Doncaster Ramblers who assisted on this walk and thanks to the 5 brave carers who came on the walk.

This is a hard walk for those not used to walking 6 miles in tough underfoot conditions but they all managed it magnificently but I am sure they were happy to see the inn at the end.

Well done to all.