Doncaster Ramblers carer walk at Normanby Hall

The second Carers Walk of 2025 took place at Normanby Hall on Wednesday 28 May 2025 on a dry and reasonably sunny day which was fortunate as we have had a few wet days after a prolonged dry and sunny period.

Three carers joined Steve and Neil of Doncaster Ramblers for a 3.2 mile walk from Normanby Hall to Burton upon Stather and back. Leaving the Hall the five of us walked single file for a short distance on a road before turning off onto a footpath which took us through fields and woodland to Burton upon Stather where we stopped for 10 minutes and sat on the benches in the village park for a quick drink and snacks.

Many thanks to Neil for helping out on today’s walk. Walking through the park a short distance brought us bank into fields which were being used on a large scale (hundreds of acres) for growing turf. We all commented the grass quality was much better than our green patches at home! A series of tracks with more turf growing brought us back to the B1430 which follows the boundary wall of the Normanby estate. Unfortunately, the pedestrian access gate by the main estate gates was locked so it was a short walk on a road pavement back to our start point at the coach park of Normanby Hall.

Stephen Tomlinson 28.05.25

The present Normanby Hall was built between 1825 and 1830 for Sir Robert Sheffield and remained in possession of the family until 1963. The house is currently under the control of North Lincolnshire Council. Samantha Cameron wife of the former Prime Minister David Cameron and eldest daughter of the eighth baronet grew up on the estate.