Doncaster Ramblers – Calver Circular Saturday 8 Mar 2025

20 of us gathered outside the school in Calver on a sunny spring morning. We set off up the River Derwent before setting off up an over to Stoney Middleton. We passed the Roman Bathswent through the village and up again to stop for a break above Coombs Dale.

We continued up the dale and then climbed some more to reach the heights of Longstone Ridge. We descended to Great Longstone for lunch where some also went to The Crispin pub. There was more climbing in the afternoon to Hassop Common and as we approached Calver, views over Baslow to Chatsworth House. As we descended to Calver in the late afternoon sun, it felt like a summer's evening. Re-crossing the River Derwent took us back to our cars.

Thanks to Dianne for a great walk and (with Frank) taking 10 of is in 2 cars on a day when badly parked cars littered our way home.

Looking down into Coombs Dale

The village is thought to be a Roman settlement, perhaps based on lead mining, but there is currently no archaeological evidence to prove this. A 19th-century bathhouse over a hot spring is known locally as The Roman Baths, but this was built in an unsuccessful attempt to establish a spa resort. (After Stoney Middleton Youth Club cleared undergrowth in the early 1980s, the building was consolidated and made secure by local craftsmen with the aid of a grant by Peak Park

