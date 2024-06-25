Doncaster Rambler’s
A lovely sunny morning was in the offering for this 6 mile walk from Langold Lake & Country Park car park to Hodsock and back. 16 participants were present. After the leader briefing we set off in an easterly direction through the woods and carefully crossed the busy A60 to a track opposite. We walked for quite a distance along here before turning right. The footpath took us through the grounds of Hodsock Lodge Farm, to a further good broad track. Soon we were at a junction of paths, and after a brief pause for drinks, turned left along a narrow path towards Hodsock. The path soon got wider and more defined as we arrived just outside Hodsock Priory for our morning break. After refreshments were enjoyed, we set off heading north along more good paths to a point where we met a broad track and turned left. This made for good going and eventually arrived at the point where we were earlier in the walk. From here we retraced our steps back to the car park. Thanks to Rob Elvidge for back marking. David Horne 21.06.
Langold Country Park is located just 5 miles north of Worksop in the village of Langold. The site, which is owned and managed by Bassetlaw District Council, covers an area of 300 acres of parkland. Designated as a Local Nature Reserve, the park links into Dyscarr Wood the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) recognised as one of the best examples of a limestone ash-wych elm wood in Nottinghamshire. The park itself comprises of varies woodlands, wildlife and butterfly meadows, open grassed areas, a large fishing lake, play areas and much more for families and visitors to enjoy throughout the year.
