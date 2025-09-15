Doncaster Rambler – Holmfirth Saturday 13th Sept 2025

Five of us met at Brockholes Village Hall on a cool, dry morning that was perfect for walking up hills. We were soon heading south, uphill and enjoying great views, a pattern that was continued for most of the morning.

We had a break at Christ Church in New Mills before more uphill walking. We turned back north towards Fulstone, enjoying more great views, including views of the television mast at Emley Moor to our north-east. Shortly after noon we had a brief shower and the skies were threatening more. As the walk was about 7 miles, we weren't far from Brockholes, so we decided to carry on and have our lunch at the end of the walk. Heavy rain soon changed those plans as we sought the shelter of a fence and some trees and decided to have our lunch there, near Thurstonland. The rain went as quickly as it had come and we walked back down into Brockholes in sunshine. Though 7 miles was shorter than our average walk of about 10 miles, our legs felt like we'd had a good walk and we'd enjoyed many great views.