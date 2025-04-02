Doncaster Palliative team receive £560 in memory of ‘amazing mum’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of an ‘amazing mum’ has made a heartfelt donation of £560 to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

Mary Moore sadly passed away on 22 November, 2024, after a short battle with cancer.

This generous donation will support the Palliative Care Team at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) in recognition of the compassionate care they provided during Mary’s final days.

Mary’s daughter, Mandy Hayes, said: “The team do an amazing job in a very difficult time of someone’s life, not only caring for your loved ones but supporting the whole family too.

“They showed us amazing care and compassion whilst supporting our mum.

“She was an amazing wife, mum, nannan and friend.”

Whilst arranging Mary’s funeral, her husband, Kevin Moore asked their children if they should collect donations for the Palliative Care Team instead of flowers.

Mandy said, "Dad asked me, my sister, and brother if we should do a collection for the Palliative Care Team at the DRI due to the amazing care and compassion they showed us all whilst supporting our mum and we managed to raise £560."

The funds will contribute to the charity’s efforts in creating a new private garden for patients receiving end-of-life care. This outdoor space will provide a tranquil setting for patients and their loved ones to spend time together in a peaceful and comforting environment.

Fiona Caddy, Lead Nurse for Specialist and Palliative Care Services, said: “We are so grateful to Mandy’s family for thinking of the Specialist Palliative Care team at such a very difficult time for them.”

The project will mean a lot to the families of those in palliative care, Fiona explained.

She continued: “Patient feedback has suggested the need for a tranquil, private space accessible by hospital bed or wheelchair, offering a needed retreat from busy clinical areas during difficult times.

“We are really passionate about our project and this will be a lovely way to carry on Mary’s memory too.”

This generous contribution from the Moore family will go directly to this important development.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board, said: “We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Moore family for their sad loss.

“Their donation will have a significant impact on the development of this project, which will enhance the care of our palliative patients. Thank you.”

About DBTH Charity:

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work hard with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.

Visit the charity website to find out more: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/