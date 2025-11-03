Doncaster operator celebrates 105 years of service by three bus professionals

Bill McCartney and Ian Roddis (right)

Doncaster bus operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire, is celebrating the careers of three popular members of its team, who are retiring after a combined 105 years of helping local people, throughout the region, to get where they need to go.

Married couple, Michael and Shirley Spencer, have retired after each spending 25 years with the operator, whereas Ian Roddis has retired after a remarkable 55 years.

The three were welcomed back to the operator and were able to enjoy lunch and fun stories with colleagues. The team had carried out a collection, and the money raised was presented to them by Operations Director, Bill McCartney. They will also be welcomed to next year’s Long Service Awards.

Twenty-five years ago, the year 2000 was a notable time with the Millennium celebrations, introduction of the iPod and hosting of the Sydney Olympics. Big songs in 2000 included Seasons In The Sun by Westlife, Born To Make You Happy by Britney Spears, Pure Shores by All Saints, and Spinning Around by Kylie Minogue.

Films that year were The World Is Not Enough, American Beauty, Toy Story 2, Gladiator, and Mission: Impossible 2.

Meanwhile, 55 years ago, in 1970, the Conservative Party won a surprise general election victory under Edward Heath, who became Prime Minister. The Equal Pay Act was passed, although its effects were not immediate, and the first commercial Boeing 747 landed in London, representing a technological advancement in travel.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “Shirley, Michael and Ian are an absolute inspiration as people who have developed their skills to become popular and important members of our team across the region. They have always been willing and able to help new people as they come in to the profession.

“We wish them all a very happy retirement, but, equally, we will miss their friendship, their forward-thinking, and their knowledge. They have set a very solid foundation for those who follow in their very impressive footsteps.”