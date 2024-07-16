Doncaster online safety campaign will share vital safeguarding messages across the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professionals working with children and families in Doncaster are invited to a free conference as part of a multiagency online safety campaign in the city.

Doncaster Safety Net is a 12-month multi-agency campaign which aims to provide resources and advice to support parents and professionals help keep children safe in their digital world.

By supporting parents, carers and professionals to feel confident talking about online safety with children, the campaign aims to help young people know that they can always talk to someone about anything that is worrying them.

The event for professionals will be held at The Cast Theatre in Waterdale at 10am on Tuesday, July 23, with presentations from Doncaster Safeguarding Children Partnership, the Maria Collins Foundation, Kooth and the NSPCC.

Guests will also see a live performance of The Net: Sam’s Story – a specially-commissioned stage show designed to share online safety tips with primary schools, which will be shared in schools across the city.

To find out more or book your place at the launch event, email [email protected]