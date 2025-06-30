Doncaster housebuilder treks Yorkshire Peaks to raise over £14,000 for Firefly charity

The team at Albemarle Homes has raised an impressive £14,205 for Firefly, a charity supporting cancer patients across Doncaster. The intrepid group conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, covering an impressive 25 miles to raise money and awareness of the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darryl Barker, Managing Director of Albemarle Homes, said: "I am incredibly proud of the team for their hard work and determination in completing the Three Peaks Challenge. This accomplishment not only reflects the spirit and resilience of our staff but also our shared commitment to supporting the vital work of charities like Firefly. We are honoured to play a part in making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer within our community."

The money raised will help Firefly cover the rising cost of its vital services. The charity operates 13 vehicles to transport patients to and from treatment, with weekly running costs of £2,000. It has also established Daisy’s Dream, Wanderers Retreat and Lampyridae, three Firefly lodges, that provide a special retreat on the East Yorkshire coast for patients and their families to spend quality time together. Even with a dedicated team of volunteers, the cost of running the charity continues to grow, making donations essential to its ongoing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Bacchus, Firefly Charity Chair, added: "We’re incredibly grateful to Albemarle Homes for taking on this challenge and raising such a remarkable sum. Not only will it help us cover vital running costs and alleviating some of the stress and financial burden for those living with cancer across Doncaster, but it will also help support projects like our three East Coast lodges, giving patients and their families a chance to relax and spend quality time together when they need it most."

Team Albemarle Homes is pictured with their cheque for Firefly.

As a Doncaster-based housebuilder, Albemarle Homes is proud to support the communities where it builds. In addition to this latest fundraising effort, the company continues to support the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity and a range of local groups and grassroot organisations helping to make a real difference to people in Doncaster and surrounding areas.