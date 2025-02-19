Doncaster Housebuilder Donates Over £15K to Local NHS Charity

Doncaster based housebuilder Albemarle Homes is celebrating the success of its ongoing partnership with the NHS Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, having raised over £15,000.

Through its commitment to donating £100 for every home sold at its Westmoor Grange development in Armthorpe and the now completed Vicarage Fields development in Beckingham, the company has helped fund vital projects that make a real difference to patients and their families.

Darryl Barker, Managing Director of Albemarle Homes, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with how well our partnership with NHS Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity has worked. To have raised £15,300 is a fantastic achievement, and it’s amazing to see the real impact these funds have had.”

The money raised has helped to support specific projects such as the Serenity Suite at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and children’s playground at Bassetlaw. The ongoing commitment by Albemarle Homes will ensure that the Charity has funds to continue larger scale projects within the Trust.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager said: "Albemarle Homes’ generous support for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity is a shining example of how local businesses can make a real, lasting difference to the health and well-being of their communities. Their commitment reflects an understanding that supporting their local hospitals benefit everyone—from patients and families to their own colleagues and neighbours.

“This significant donation will directly enhance patient care, and we are incredibly grateful. We hope Albemarle Homes’ leadership inspires other businesses to join us in making a meaningful impact on local healthcare.”

In addition to its charity donations, Albemarle Homes also offers a key worker discount, helping NHS staff and other essential workers buy a brand new home with added financial support. This initiative reflects Albemarle Homes' ongoing commitment to giving back to those who make a difference every day.

Darryl concluded: “Supporting projects like the Serenity Suite and children’s playground means so much to us, and we’re delighted to be able to continue giving back to our local NHS and community.”

To find out more about Albemarle Homes visit www.albemarlehomes.co.uk or to support the DBH NHS Charity visit https://dbthcharity.co.uk/