Doncaster girls raise £465 for local Christmas toy appeal
Poppy and Abigail, from Scawsby Junior Academy, have brought festive joy to local children by raising money for the Doncaster Toy Appeal through a heartwarming Christmas raffle.
The girls received incredible support from family and friends, who eagerly donated to their cause by purchasing raffle tickets. They were delighted and overwhelmed by the generosity, selling far more tickets than they had expected.
A special thanks goes to their close family friend, Roger Strawbridge, who generously contributed a beautiful Christmas tree and wreath as raffle prizes.
Poppy and Abigail worked tirelessly as a team, making the fundraiser a huge success just in time for Christmas.
Inspired by the impact they’ve made, the girls are already brainstorming new ideas to continue supporting charitable causes in the future.
Their efforts are a shining example of reminding every one of the true spirit of the season.