Doncaster girls raise £465 for local Christmas toy appeal

Festive besties Abigail Kelly and Poppy Cook, both aged 10 have raised more than £465 for toys to donate to the Doncaster Children’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

Poppy and Abigail, from Scawsby Junior Academy, have brought festive joy to local children by raising money for the Doncaster Toy Appeal through a heartwarming Christmas raffle.

The girls received incredible support from family and friends, who eagerly donated to their cause by purchasing raffle tickets. They were delighted and overwhelmed by the generosity, selling far more tickets than they had expected.

A special thanks goes to their close family friend, Roger Strawbridge, who generously contributed a beautiful Christmas tree and wreath as raffle prizes.

Abigail and Poppy with there donated toys at the ACMAC Martial Arts centre, Balby

Poppy and Abigail worked tirelessly as a team, making the fundraiser a huge success just in time for Christmas.

Inspired by the impact they’ve made, the girls are already brainstorming new ideas to continue supporting charitable causes in the future.

Their efforts are a shining example of reminding every one of the true spirit of the season.