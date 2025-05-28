Doncaster & District Motorcycle Club 115 years with historic reenactment

On March 30, 2025, the Doncaster & District Motor Cycle Club marked its 115th anniversary by recreating its inaugural meeting from March 25, 1910, outside the Woolpack Public House in Doncaster. With the support of Doncaster Council, which cordoned off the area, there were over 40 bikes, 27 of them were former and present members, gathered to mirror the original photograph, capturing the club’s enduring legacy. The event celebrated a remarkable milestone for what may be the UK’s oldest continuously running motorcycle club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On March 30, 2025, the Doncaster & District Motor Cycle Club marked its 115th anniversary by recreating its inaugural meeting from March 25, 1910, outside the Woolpack Public House in Doncaster. With the support of Doncaster Council, which cordoned off the area, there were over 40 bikes, 27 of them were former and present members, gathered to mirror the original photograph, capturing the club’s enduring legacy. The event celebrated a remarkable milestone for what may be the UK’s oldest continuously running motorcycle club.

Founded in 1910, the club, originally named Doncaster Motorcycle Club, was renamed Doncaster & District Motor Cycle Club on October 1, 1921, during its first Open Speed Trials at Sandall Beat Road’s Straight Mile. The Club has a variety of members and bike both young and old. Today, with 30 to 40 members aged 20 to 80, the club thrives on camaraderie, charity, and a shared passion for two wheels. Affiliated with the British Motorcycle Federation and MAG, it boasts several National Observers who mentor riders to achieve IAM Associate status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s commitment to community shines through its fundraising efforts. Annual events like the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride support prostate cancer research and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, while the club’s rally and a memorable Land’s End to John O’Groats ride have raised funds for the MS Society, Cystic Fibrosis, and other causes. Regular ride-outs—daily, weekly, and monthly—alongside social gatherings, keep the club vibrant.

Now

Doncaster & District Motor Cycle Club’s adventurous spirit extends beyond Yorkshire. In 2016, members competed at Bonneville Salt Flats in the USA, securing the Class 125 Push Rod Production land speed record. Others annually tackle Scotland’s challenging Moidart Run. These achievements highlight the club’s blend of tradition and ambition.

As the club looks to the future, its members remain dedicated to preserving its heritage while welcoming new riders. This 115th-anniversary reenactment not only honored the pioneers of 1910 but also reaffirmed the club’s role as a cornerstone of Doncaster’s motorcycling community. Here’s to many more years of riding, fundraising, and forging lifelong bonds on the open road.