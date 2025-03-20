Doncaster development brings family closer together

After several years in a smaller property, a couple has upsized to a four-bedroom home at Harron Homes’ De Maulay Manor development in Rossington, Doncaster. Their new home now serves as a central hub for regular visits from their children and grandchildren while allowing them to remain close to loved ones who rely on their support.

Lynda, a retired bank clerk, and Andrew, a 61-year-old maintenance electrician, have always prioritised family in their decisions. Their eldest son, who lives just three miles away, has epilepsy and cannot drive, so Lynda and Andrew wanted to remain nearby to offer support with lifts to and from work. Their daughter and her two children also live close, visiting frequently, while each of Lynda and Andrew’s own parents are only a few miles away. Upsizing to a home that could accommodate family gatherings while staying in the same area was therefore essential.

“Our home is right at the centre of our family, and we wanted a space where we could all come together regularly,” said Lynda. “Our previous home was still close to our eldest, but in a much busier location. We needed a property with more room, and this proved just the ticket!”

The open-plan kitchen-dining room, with its large family dining table, has become the heart of the home. With their youngest often visiting with his partner and their daughter staying over with her two children, a spacious and functional layout with extra sleeping room was a must.

“The house is always full, and that’s exactly how we like it,” said Andrew. “Our granddaughters have their own bedroom when they stay, and now everyone is comfortable.”

Practicality was also key. The integral garage offers secure storage for Lynda’s mobility scooters, while the en-suite’s double shower and walk-in wardrobe were must-haves.

Initially, they hadn’t considered De Maulay Manor because they had been looking at other Harron developments, but a chance visit on their way home from another visit changed everything. Harron Homes’ Part Exchange scheme made the move seamless, with discussions wrapping up in two weeks and the entire process completed in under three months.

“We had quite a strict list of requirements,” said Lynda. “These were focused on location and space, as well as storage, but also on style and on a home that felt trulylikea home. The Shelford at De Maulay Manor ticked all the boxes.”

“If you’d told me last year that we’d be here now, I wouldn’t have believed you. Everything happened so quickly, but it couldn’t have gone better.”

The home’s location is another advantage. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, it offers both privacy and convenience. It’s just five minutes from their eldest son’s workplace, making daily support easier, while Yorkshire Wildlife Park provides a great spot for family outings. With Doncaster Sheffield airport nearby, they’re even looking forward to planning some holidays.

“We invested in this home to improve our lives, and that’s exactly what it’s done,” said Lynda. “It’s the perfect space to bring our family together.”

De Maulay Manor offers a selection of three, four, and five-bedroom homes in a sought-after location, ideal for families looking for both comfort and convenience. The development can be found at Pheasant Hill Park, Rossington, Doncaster DN11 0TT. To find out more, visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/de-maulay-manor or contact the sales office at 01302 511019.