Doncaster cyclist to tackle 2,000km Solo Ride for local children’s charity

This week, Doncaster’s own Paul Exton is setting off on a remarkable self-supported cycling challenge, pedalling over 2,000 kilometres from Bilbao, Spain to his hometown of Bessacarr. Carrying all his own kit, Paul will cycle an average of 150km per day, navigating varied terrain and unpredictable conditions, all to raise vital funds for South Yorkshire charity, Active Fusion.

The journey begins on Thursday 22nd May, when Paul travels by train from Doncaster to London before catching a ferry from Portsmouth to Bilbao. Once in Spain on the morning of Saturday 24th May, his challenge begins in earnest. Paul aims to complete the route in approximately two weeks, with only one fixed waypoint: an overnight ferry crossing from Dieppe to Newhaven on Tuesday 3rd June. Everything else is subject to the road, the weather, and Paul’s determination.

“This challenge means so much to me,” said Paul. “It’s about fusing many of my favourite things: travel, culture, food & drink, and adventure, all within an active challenge. The goal is simple: to create a fairer playing field in terms of quality of life.”

Paul is raising money for Active Fusion, a Doncaster-based charity that places children and young people at the heart of its mission. Active Fusion believes every child deserves the best start in life, using the power of sport and physical activity to inspire healthier, happier, and more successful futures. The charity delivers high-quality physical activity programmes directly to children and young people, supports their education, empowers them to lead positive change in their communities, and helps them find future pathways into the world of work.

“All children deserve a chance to thrive,” said Paul. “Active Fusion is doing incredible work right here in Doncaster and beyond, helping young people build confidence, resilience, and ambition. I’m proud to support them.”

Lindsy James, Director and Founder of Active Fusion, expressed her gratitude: “We are incredibly grateful to Paul for taking on this extraordinary challenge to support our work. His dedication and passion will help us continue providing life-changing opportunities for children and young people in our community.”

You can follow Paul’s journey and contribute to his cause by visiting his fundraising page: https://justgiving.com/page/paul-exton-b2b