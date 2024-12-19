Doncaster community groups enjoy the magic of Christmas at Gulliver’s

Young people from Doncaster experienced the magic of Christmas at Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort as part of a special charity ticket giveaway.

The Rotherham theme park teamed up with South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) to award 500 free tickets to voluntary groups, projects and organisations for a fun-filled day of festive celebrations.

Invited families enjoyed unlimited access to the park’s rides and attractions and were also treated to a Santa’s Grotto and special Christmas tea and show.

Gulliver’s Valley partnered with SYCF to distribute the 500 tickets across the extensive network of community groups it funds.

Youngsters supported by Phab Doncaster enjoy a day out at Gullivers Theme Park, Rotherham.

Phab Doncaster – one of the groups to receive tickets - provides sessions and events for disabled children and adults.

Steph Miles said: “We’d like to thank Gulliver’s and South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation for making this happen.

“We all really enjoyed ourselves. We’ve never been before and couldn’t believe how accessible the place was. The children were able to try news things which was a fantastic opportunity.”

SYCF is the largest grant giving charity in South Yorkshire and in the last year awarded £1.7m to more than 400 groups across the region.

Michelle Dickinson, head of philanthropy and programmes at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: “It was wonderful to be able to support Gulliver’s with this very generous festive ticket giveaway and make sure some of the less fortunate families we work with across the region have a magical and memorable Christmas.”

Craig Seedhouse, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the groups to the resort. Here at Gulliver’s Valley, we are all about creating special experiences and memories for our communities so to be part of this with SYCF really was heartwarming. We are so pleased everyone involved enjoyed their visit with us and we’d like to wish them all a very merry Christmas.”