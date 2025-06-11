Doncaster Children Compete in the UK School’s Chess Challenge

By Sean Oliver
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 21:02 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 07:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sunday 8th June was the first stage of the UK Chess Challenge, held in York City Centre. Doncaster were represented by junior players from the local Doncaster Junior Chess Club, with Seth Woozeer taking second place in the Under 11 section and guaranteeing a place in the next stage of the competition.

There were further successes to celebrate as local teenager Daniel Wilson scored two points in his difficult section, whilst Mexborough’s Norbert Nemes – the youngest of the Doncaster contingent – scored an early point before having to retire due to sickness.

Euen Anderton and Roberts Karnevska (who scored an impressive two and three points respectfully) both shared a reason to celebrate since both players won their first ever tournament games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Doncaster Junior Chess Club coach expressed that he was immensely proud of their hard work and resilience to enter the tournament and push for their first victories after a challenging introduction to the world of chess in the last junior tournament, in Holmfirth.

Related topics:DoncasterMexborough
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice