Doncaster Children Compete in the UK School’s Chess Challenge
There were further successes to celebrate as local teenager Daniel Wilson scored two points in his difficult section, whilst Mexborough’s Norbert Nemes – the youngest of the Doncaster contingent – scored an early point before having to retire due to sickness.
Euen Anderton and Roberts Karnevska (who scored an impressive two and three points respectfully) both shared a reason to celebrate since both players won their first ever tournament games.
The Doncaster Junior Chess Club coach expressed that he was immensely proud of their hard work and resilience to enter the tournament and push for their first victories after a challenging introduction to the world of chess in the last junior tournament, in Holmfirth.