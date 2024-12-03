Doncaster cheerleaders and netball team seeking sponsorship
Cheerleading and netball teams from XP Doncaster are looking for sponsorship as they work towards taking part in a series of events - including an inter-schools championship in January 2025.
Charlotte O’Grady of XPD who is coaching the teams commented: “This will be a real opportunity to share our skills in a competitive and learning environment.
"We’re excited to be able to take part and the possibility that we might have team outfits has added to the anticipation and commitment to do our best.”
If you are interested in sponsoring the XPD cheerleading team please contact Charlotte O’Grady at: [email protected]