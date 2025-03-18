Doncaster charity seeks handy people to volunteer

The Doncaster branch of a 60-year-old charity which provides a vital service for local disabled people, has warned that unless it gets more skilled people volunteering, it may be forced to close.

REMAP is a UK-wide charity which provides custom-made equipment free of charge for disabled people. This can be to help with anything from eating and drinking and getting around, to accessing sports and hobbies. This work is made possible thanks to the skills and dedication of its volunteers to design and build equipment, many of whom are engineers or have specialist skills such as carpentry or metalwork.

However, since the pandemic, the number of volunteers at REMAP’s Doncaster branch has dwindled and it now relies heavily on a small number of mostly older volunteers, and with several of them looking to stand down, the future of its services is now in doubt.

The branch Chair, Brian Downes, commented:

Modified handle bars on bicycle for child with fore shortened arm

The engineering landscape has changed drastically over the years and the reduction in manufacturing and hence, reduced apprenticeships over 40 years or more, leads to a reduced pool of skills and those engineers with a need for their own workshop reduces the “pool” even further.

Our solutions are predominantly mechanically based but occasionally require electrical/ electronic input.

We are a small group of engineers that needs younger people to sustain our voluntary work. Over the years engineers have retired, and this means that the pressure on the time of those remaining is getting too great. Younger engineers with their own facilities are getting rarer due to the change in the industrial landscape and industrial training. There is a list of various skills, but the engineers need their own workshops or facilities or access to facilities as the charity does not have their own premises.

We are looking for anyone with engineering or practical skills to come forward and help the people of Doncaster. Our work literally changes the lives of those we support, giving them increased independence, improved quality of life and greater confidence.

Low level wheelchair for gardening

We sometimes need two engineers working together on a project.

The work we do can be so varied. Recent examples have included: -

modifying a client’s exercise bike so he could use it as part of his recovery from a stroke,

a bespoke board so someone could safely transfer from a car into their wheelchair,

a modified seat lift has been fitted into a narrowboat for a client who had to have a leg amputated and could no longer get between decks.

various modifications to walking frames.

manufactured numerous single-handed Zimmers and trolleys for stroke victims,

Our work really does vary from the fairly simple, to extremely complex, but everything we do makes a huge difference!”

REMAP Doncaster are particularly looking for volunteers with the following skills or combination of skills:

Metal working skills and machinery,

Wood working skills and machinery,

Welding facilities

Problem solving skills are also important.

If you think you have what it takes and want to give something back to your community, please get in touch at [email protected]

REMAP is a unique national charity founded in 1964. It transforms the lives of around 3,000 disabled people each year by providing them with bespoke equipment which meets their individual needs.

REMAP consists of 65 local panels across the UK and has a network of 800 volunteers. Most of its volunteers have special skills such as engineering, metalworking, woodworking or 3D printing. They collectively spend an estimated 50,000 hours working on projects each year.