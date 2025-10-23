Doncaster carers group wins national award at the Carers UK Awards 2025

An inclusive Doncaster carers support group that brings together people from a wide range of cultural backgrounds has been recognised on the national stage, winning a prestigious award at the Carers UK Awards 2025.

We All Are One, which is funded and supported by national adult health and social care charity Making Space, took home the Community Group Award at a ceremony held at Plaisterers’ Hall in London, hosted by actor and presenter Stephen Mangan.

The Carers UK Awards celebrate the people and organisations across the country who make life better for unpaid carers — those who dedicate their time and energy to caring for loved ones who are older, disabled or living with chronic health conditions.

The Community Group Award recognises local groups that provide practical, regular and inclusive support to carers, helping reduce loneliness and create positive change in their communities.

Rosemary Stephen (Making Space Equality & Diversity Coordinator), Stephen Mangan, Lydia Woodhall (Making Space Head of Community Carers and Wellbeing)

Selected from hundreds of nominations, We All Are One was praised for its exceptional work supporting unpaid carers across Doncaster and for creating a truly inclusive space where culture, language and background are never barriers to connection. As part of their win, the group also received a £3,000 prize to further support their vital community work.

Neelam, Parveen, Gini, Kelly, Pauline, Yash and Renata, members of We All Are One, said: “We were absolutely over the moon when our group was announced as the winner, it felt incredible to see We All Are One recognised on a national stage and for the award to come to Doncaster.

"Tears of joy came with a real sense of accomplishment. We felt humbled, proud and deeply grateful for the recognition. This award means so much because it celebrates the belonging, friendship and support that our group gives each of us.

"For many of us, coming here reduces our stress and isolation, it recharges our batteries so we can keep going in our caring roles. The group has helped improve our wellbeing and even reduced hospital visits.

Rosemary Stephen (Making Space Equality & Diversity Coordinator), Lydia Woodhall (Making Space Head of Community Carers and Wellbeing)

"For those caring around the clock, like one of our members who supports her son 24/7, this group brings hope, connection and strength. We’ve learned where to go for help and no longer feel alone.

"We’re especially thankful to Rosemary for her effort, hard work and dedication, she truly makes the world a better place and brings so much happiness to people’s lives. We All Are One fully deserved this award, and we couldn’t be prouder to be part of it.”

The group meets weekly in Doncaster and provides themed sessions designed to support carers’ wellbeing, including yoga, gentle exercise, pamper sessions, games, cultural activities and skills workshops. It is led by Rosemary Stephen, Making Space’s Equality & Diversity Coordinator, and brings together carers from a wide range of cultural and linguistic backgrounds, with members speaking more than nine languages.

Rosmary, added: “Receiving this award fills me with immense gratitude. It’s a reminder that compassion, care and determination never go unnoticed. I’m truly touched to know that the time, effort and heart I’ve poured into this work have made a genuine difference in people’s lives. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of kindness, resilience and purpose-driven work.

The Award

"After years of quiet dedication and emotional labour, it’s wonderful to see the work we do, often behind the scenes, without fanfare, being celebrated for what it is: vital, compassionate and life changing.

"This award isn’t about a trophy or a title, it’s about recognising a shared journey and saying to every carer, ‘You matter. What you do matters.’ I couldn’t be prouder of our group, congratulations to everyone in We All Are One.”

Rachel Peacock, CEO of Making Space, said: “We are incredibly proud that We All Are One has been recognised on a national stage. The group truly embodies our values - particularly kindness and inclusivity - by creating a space where every carer feels seen, supported and valued. They show what’s possible when people come together with compassion and courage to make a real difference. This award is a testament to the positive impact they have every single day.”

The judging panel included business leaders and representatives from Carers UK, among them Patron Tiggy Walker, who cared for her late husband Johnnie, and Chief Executive Helen Walker, who said: “We are delighted to announce the first annual Carers UK Awards winners, who are doing such inspirational work to make life better for unpaid carers.

"It’s been fantastic to receive so many entries and see the incredible breadth of commitment to driving positive change from individuals and organisations. In our 60th year, we know that much still needs to change to bring about equality for unpaid carers, but we hope the Carers UK Awards will become an annual opportunity to pause, celebrate and recognise those making a real difference.”

Congratulations to Rosemary Stephen and everyone involved in We All Are One, a truly inspiring group that proves the power of unity, compassion and shared experience. You can find out more about We All Our One at makingspace.co.uk.