Doncaster car retailer named region’s champion

By Lauren Westcarr
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 15:52 BST
A local car retailer is celebrating after being crowned the best in the region in a national awards ceremony.

The team at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, on Wheatley Hall Road, was awarded Business (Fleet) Sales team of the year at this year’s Volvo Car UK’s Champion Awards.

Most Popular

The team received the award for consistently surpassing all fleet targets, including volume of sales. The team of experts were also applauded for their commitment to ensuring an informative and premium experience for all customers, including leasing customers. This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation despite a turbulent economic period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates.

The team at Riverside Motors Doncaster celebrate their award win at Volvo’s 2025 Champion Awardsplaceholder image
The team at Riverside Motors Doncaster celebrate their award win at Volvo’s 2025 Champion Awards

Mark Denton, Managing Director at Riverside Volvo, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded Business Sales (Fleet) Team of the Year by Volvo Car UK.

“It’s a true testament to the dedication of our expert team here at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, who all work to provide a helpful and friendly experience for each and every customer and ensure we not just meet but surpass our fleet targets for leasing customers and partners.

“We’re honoured to be representing Volvo and are already hard at work to maintain our title next year!”

For further information about Riverside Volvo Doncaster, please visit: www.riversidemotors.co.uk or call 01302 327108.

Related topics:DoncasterBusinessUnited Kingdom
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice