Doncaster boy passed Mensa test

A 12 years old boy-Krishan Rajpal- from Doncaster has achieved a score of 154 guaranteeing him a place to join the 2% Mensa club. Krishan lives with his father Anil, mother Meena and younger brother Jitesh Rajpal. Krishan has interests in both cricket and computing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever since he was a young child, he had a passion for maths and problem solving and his skills have developed with the passage of time. His primary school head teacher (Mrs Hallam) and year 6 class teacher (Mrs McCormack) from Woodfield Primary School have always boosted his confidence throughout his journey,which elevated his self esteem and able him to achieve high score in his Sats test.

(119/120 maths, 69/70 grammar and 42/50 English)

After realising his true potential, we motivated him to take the Mensa test. He didn't think that he would achieve the required score in order to be Mensa membership because he didn't have time to prepare. However, after he received his results, he was shocked,surprised but very proud of himself.

As he grows up in life, Krishan will work hard and will attempt other challenges in the future.