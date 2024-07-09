Doncaster based Amazon best-selling author announces upcoming book launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire based Amazon best-selling author, Abi Hookway, joins forces with Gordie Dutfield, CEO of Redmayne Smith on their latest book ‘The Off-Plan Investor’s Handbook’

Property investment experts, Abi Hookway and Gordie Dutfield, have joined forces to release their brand-new book ‘The Off-Plan Investor’s Handbook’, which is set to launch on Thursday 1st August.

The book, which offers insight into how to maxmise profits in property, provides potential investors with the tools and information they need to start their property investment journey -something which Abi and Gordie are passionate about.

Between them, Abi and Gordie have built a property portfolio worth in excess of £8 million, with Abi herself having started her investment journey as a single mother of two and having amassed £24,000 in credit card debt.

Launching on Amazon, the book introduces potential investors to the world of off-plan and new-build developments, and educates them on the process of acquiring their first property right through from the initial investment to managing the property and a portfolio.

Covering topics such as an introduction to new build and off-plan investment, how to choose the best model for your own investments and managing mutliple investments and properties as well as investing in property through pensions, the new launch provides a stepping stone to the world of off-plan property investment.

Previously an Amazon bestselling author for her book Flip or Flop: The Ultimate Guide To Property Flipping, Abi Hookway is a property coach at Doncaster based property education specialist Touchstone Education, with a wealth of experience in the industry both personally and professionally.

Similarly, Gordie Dutfield, CEO of Redmayne Smith started his property journey at 25 following a successful career in sales, before making a switch into the world of property.

Through both of their experiences and expertise, Abi and Gordie want to educate the next generation of property investors on the best ways to maximise profits through property.

Abi Hookway, Property Coach at Touchstone Education, commented “Off-plan property has revolutionised our lives, and since we adopted this property investment strategy, we’ve seen our portfolio’s increase in value expontentially and you could do the same. It allows investors to generate a significant amount of passive income whilst remaining hands-off, and being able to enjoy the lives they’ve funded through property investment.

“We believe that off-plan property and new builds can be the key to fulfilling dreams and this book allows people to have the best chance of doing that.”

Gordie Dutfield, CEO of Redmayne Smith adds “If it wasn’t for off-plan property investment I wouldn’t have the property portfolio I do today. This strategy is key for property investors looking to make the highest returns, with minimal effort, making it perfect for those who are time poor. Through this book we want to encourage people to take the leap into property investment and reap the rewards.”