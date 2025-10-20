Doncaster Art Market re-launched by local artists just in time for the festive season
Coinciding with the launch of a new range of shops, suppliers and creatives at the recently renovated Corn Exchange including Holly Burton Photography, Lemon Grove Accessories and the Exchange Café & Bar, The Art Market will return under the new team to showcase the best creative talent Doncaster has to offer just in time for the festive season.
“The Art Market is such an incredible addition to the city and a much-needed celebration of the brilliant talent that comes from Doncaster. When the market was due to close, we knew we couldn’t lose this event and put our heads together to keep it alive!” – Rebecca Feneley
Showcasing a full spectrum of Doncaster creatives, the market offers everything from live portraits to paintings, sculpture and crafts, exhibiting both local icons and globally celebrated artists from the city.
Visitors can expect a vibrant selection of original paintings, limited edition prints, hand crafted jewellery, sculpture, live art and creative event courses. Whether you're an art enthusiast, looking for a unique gift or simply a lover of all things creative, this event promises a one-of-a-kind experience!
Event Details: Doncaster Art Market
• Dates: Saturday 8th November 2025
• Time: 9am – 3pm
• Location: The Doncaster Corn Exchange
• Admission: Free
Follow @doncasterartmarket on Instagram and Facebook for updates and previews!