Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals charity makes London Marathon debut with first-ever runner

The 45th London Marathon will mark the entry of the first-ever runner on behalf of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

Inta Umure, a 25-year-old from Rotherham, has pledged to raise £2,000 for DBTH Charity which supports services at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital.

Inta, who works for logistics company GXO, is an avid runner with three half marathons under her belt.

She said: “This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and finishing a marathon has always been one of my goals.”

“It’s like a dream come true.”

DBTH Charity has previously had participants run the London Marathon on their behalf, but this is the first time they have secured their own spot to award to a deserving fundraiser.

Running is an activity that always helps put your thoughts in order, Inta explained.

Far from her only sporting passion, Inta spent her days as a teenager in Latvia competing as a skier.

She said: “It’s so beautiful when everything is covered in white. It’s peaceful. That’s why I love skiing so much.”

Described by her loved ones as persistent, brave, and confident, Inta has patiently waited for a place on the London Marathon for about four years.

With the support of her Fiancé, Arturs, Inta is determined to achieve a running time of under four hours.

She said: “My biggest supporter is, and always will be, my Fiancé, Arturs.

“He’s always there to push me and he’s so proud of me for going after what I want.”

The pair have always run together, including for all three half-marathons, but this time Arturs will be cheering from the sidelines.

Explaining their gameplan, Inta said: “Arturs will be on standby during the day and I will share my live location so he can keep track of me.”

Speaking about what her fundraising will go towards, Inta is passionate about supporting the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

She said: “Just knowing this will change and improve so many lives and go towards any improvements for the ward is the best feeling.”

“For me it is about helping as much as I can.”

Inta is not short on ideas for how she will raise the funds either.

She is beginning with a bake sale at her workplace, as well as plastering the QR code linked to her fundraising page wherever she can.

In addition, she hopes to complete a challenge for each £50 she raises.

Talking about her training, Inta said: “It has been hard, but I keep pushing myself every day.

“The goal I have in my mind won’t let me skip a day, and I’m very determined to achieve what I want.”

To support Inta’s London Marathon fundraiser, visit her fundraising page: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/fundraisers/intaumure/london-marathon-for-little-heroes