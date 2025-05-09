Dominic Walton Crowned Rising Star at JTL Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Retford apprentice Dominic Walton has been announced as the North East Regional Rising Star at the JTL Regional Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic, who is completing his electrical apprenticeship with JTL and employed by Wright Renewable Heating Limited, has been recognised for his technical excellence, commitment to learning and the contribution he has made both on-site and in training. JTL’s prestigious National Apprenticeship Awards 2025 will take place on Wednesday 11th June at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, crowning national winners and showcasing the incredible achievements of JTL apprentices, tutors, training officers and employers.

The JTL National Awards are a flagship event celebrating outstanding apprentices in the electrical and plumbing trades. The 2025 ceremony will honour individuals in key categories, including the newly introduced Rising Star of the Year which recognises apprentices who are showing great promise at an early stage in their learning journey, as well as Electrical Apprentice of the Year and Mechanical Engineering Services Apprentice of the Year (Plumbing) with Dominic representing the North East in the national final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards form part of JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting skills development in the building services engineering sector. With over 8,000 learners and partnerships with more than 3,800 businesses, JTL is one of the largest training providers in England and Wales. As an Independent Training Provider, JTL is playing a crucial role in addressing skills shortages while preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet evolving industry needs such as renewable technologies and advanced infrastructure.

Dominic at the Awards with JTL CEO Chris Claydon & Operations Director Clair Bradley.

Dominic said:

“Being named a regional winner is a huge honour – it’s really rewarding to see all the hard work and training being recognised. I’ve learned so much during my time as a JTL apprentice, from technical skills to real confidence in a working environment. I’m incredibly grateful to my Tutor, Training Officer and employer for their support throughout my journey so far. I can’t wait to meet other finalists and represent the North East at the National Awards in Leeds.”

Adam Roberts, Director at Wright Renewable Heating Limited, added:

“Dominic is an outstanding part of our team. His enthusiasm for the trade and growth as a professional has been brilliant to watch. This award is well-deserved and a testament to his hard work and potential. We are proud to support Dominic on their apprenticeship journey.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dominic represents the future of our industry – highly skilled, exceptionally driven and eager to make an impact. His skills, determination and achievements highlight the value of high-quality apprenticeship training. We look forward to celebrating his success and that of all our finalists in June.”