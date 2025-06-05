‘Do one thing for the environment' this World Environment Day

People in Doncaster have been encouraged to ‘do one thing to help our local environment” this World Environment Day by changing journeys from car to bus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research show that buses are an environmentally-friendly and sustainable travel option, with one fully loaded double-decker bus capable of taking up to 75 cars off the road. Having even more people change journeys from car to bus is key in both helping to preserve our local environment and to in delivering the country’s net zero goals.

Everyone swapping just two car trips a month to the bus would save nearly 15.8 million tonnes of CO2e by 2050, equivalent to the total emissions. This would deliver reductions in air quality pollution valued at £28m, enough to pay for 800 nurses, yield £14.9bn in health benefits, enough to build 33 new NHS hospitals, and deliver reductions in congestion valued at £29.4bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: "We all know that we need to do more to help our local environment – and making the change to switch a few journeys from car to bus each month is a wonderful and great value way to you your bit.

Matt Kitchin

“This does not mean that you need to give up your car - small changes made to how we travel can deliver big improvements to our environment and our health. It is all about doing one thing to help our local environment – making a commitment to change over some journeys.”

Stagecoach has a proud history of working to improve the environment in the region, continuing to develop its modern fleet of buses to produce the least possible emissions and continuing to work to introduce more electric buses across Yorkshire, such as the electro services which currently serve routes in Doncaster, as well as Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield, and Chesterfield in Derbyshire.

World Environment Day is the biggest international day for the environment. Observed annually on June 5, this UN Day brings together millions of people across the globe in a shared mission to safeguard and restore our planet, empowering governments, businesses, communities and individuals to drive sustainable change.

​