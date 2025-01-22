DN Colleges Group announced as Headline Hero Sponsor for the Inspiring When You Tri Campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DN Colleges Group is proud to announce its role as the Headline Hero sponsor for the When You Tri campaign, a pioneering initiative launched by Active Fusion Director Lindsy James.

The campaign’s goal is to raise £100,000 to provide children and young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with the physical activity they need for a healthy and happy childhood.

The When You Tri campaign seeks to combat the growing challenges of youth physical and mental ill-health by ensuring that all children have access to essential hours of physical activity. As a champion of education and community development, DN Colleges Group is excited to lend its support to a cause that aligns with its core values of ambition, support, partnership, innovation, responsibility, and equality.

At DN Colleges Group, the vision is clear: to transform communities through learning. The group is deeply committed to making a positive impact on students’ lives and creating opportunities for them to reach their full potential. The partnership with When You Tri is a natural extension of DN Colleges Group’s mission to ensure that young people are not only supported academically but also given the tools and opportunities to thrive in all aspects of life.

Lindsy James, Director of Active Fusion, expressed her appreciation for DN Colleges Group’s support: “We are absolutely thrilled to have DN Colleges Group on board as one of our Headline Hero sponsors. Their dedication to education and community engagement is a perfect fit for our charitable ambitions. With their support, we will be able to provide more opportunities for volunteering, workplace learning and help shape the exciting evolution of the Fusion Disruptors”.

John Rees, Chief Executive of DN Colleges group shared, “We are delighted to continue to support the amazing work of Active Fusion thorough this sponsorship. Our long association and partnership are highly valued, and it is important for us to support organisations and causes which align with our own long-term goals and focused on the success of our communities.”

To learn more about how your organisation can contribute to the ‘When You Tri’ campaign and make a lasting impact, contact Lindsy James today at [email protected].