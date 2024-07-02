Discover the Don

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Artist transforms The Point Gallery into the River Don for Interactive Exhibition

The Point, Doncaster's Centre for Creative Health, is thrilled to unveil its upcoming exhibition, The River Don is Amazing. Opening on Monday 8 July and running until Wednesday 11 September 2024, this interactive experience will transform the gallery into a vibrant slice of the River Don.

Local sculptor Dan Jones brings the river to life with magnificent hanging sculptures of otters, fish, and kingfishers. A large-scale film projection transports visitors underwater, revealing hidden wonders through stunning footage, drone views, and unique perspectives. Witness the river's renewed health and the recreational activities it supports, all from a captivating underwater world.

Doncaster's diverse communities are celebrated in a unique, collaborative riverbed sculpture. Created by local schools and groups, the sculpture features plant life, riverbed shapes, and magnified aquatic creatures. It also incorporates symbols, words, and designs in ten different languages contributed by the city's many communities.

Trout, Salmon and Sea Lamprey - just some of the fish that can be found in the River Don.

More than just an exhibition; The River Don is Amazing encourages visitors to get involved. Sculptor Dan Jones will host workshops with schools and community groups, and visitors of all ages can create their own sculptures in the dedicated maker space, continuously adding to the evolving riverbed installation. Interactive elements developed with the Don Catchment Rivers Trust will help visitors discover the river's ecosystem, food chains, and the delicate balance of its environment.

Artist Dan Jones says: "The River Don is Amazing is a celebration of the River Don's remarkable transformation and the diverse communities that share its lifeblood. I'm excited to create an immersive experience that sparks curiosity, encourages exploration, and fosters a connection with this vital waterway."

The River Don is Amazing will be on display at The Point, from Monday 8 July to Wednesday 11 September 2024. Entry is free. For opening times, please call 01302 341662.