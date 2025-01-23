Dickson House Children’s Home celebrates eight years of ‘Outstanding’ excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dickson House, a specialist children's home providing care for Deaf children in Doncaster, has maintained its 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating for the eighth consecutive year, cementing its position as a leader in specialised residential care.

Established in 2002, Dickson House provides comprehensive care for up to nine children, with six places in the main house and three in the North Flat. The home delivers both 52-week residential care and 38-week educational residential placements for students attending the historic Doncaster School for the Deaf, one of the country's oldest Deaf schools.

The latest Ofsted inspection awarded Dickson House its highest rating across all three key criteria: overall experiences and progress of children and young people; how well children and young people are helped and protected; and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Inspectors highlighted the home's unique community atmosphere, noting that ‘Children living here feel accepted and safe, make progress and have lots of fun. This home is a unique and extremely special place for children to live or stay.’ The report particularly emphasises how children develop self-belief and thrive through exposure to Deaf role models and the nurturing environment created by staff.

Kate Warner with children at Dickson House.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: "We are immensely proud of Dickson House's continued outstanding status. The report perfectly captures the exceptional care our team provides under the leadership of our exceptionally committed manager, Kate Warner. Their dedication to helping children communicate effectively and build lasting friendships has created a truly transformative environment.

"What particularly stands out is how the report recognises the significant impact of combining residential care at Dickson House with education at Doncaster School for the Deaf. This integrated approach has proven instrumental in our children's development and future success."

The Ofsted report specifically praised how children are supported throughout their journey, stating: ‘The self-belief children develop nurtures their confidence and sense of identity. Children thrive because of the opportunity to identify with other deaf people as role models and the collective high levels of nurture from the whole staff team.’

For more information about Dickson House and Doncaster Deaf Trust, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk