Demand for swimming lessons leads to local business expansion

Local swim school Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside is expanding its services due to an increased demand for swimming lessons coupled with a strong reputation in the area.

Since opening in 2014, the swim school has experienced rapid growth by providing innovative baby and child swimming lessons, currently teaching at 12 pools across North Lins, North East Lincs, South Yorkshire and North Yorkshire teaching around 700 children per week. The swim school will now be offering additional sessions at a new venue, to cater for the growing demand for classes across the area.

Owner of Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside, Nicola Codd commented: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services that will allow us to meet growing demand. Getting more children in the pool learning this life-saving skill is such a positive for our community”.

Nicola continued: “From September we will be launching classes at our new venue, The Holiday Inn on Bawtry Road in Rotherham. Conveniently located just off the M1, we will be running our Baby and Pre School classes for children 0-4 years from Tuesday to Friday 10am – 12pm. We are thrilled to start lessons at this brilliant venue with great facilities such as plentiful parking and male and female changing rooms. We can’t wait to meet lots of new families to teach even more of our local children how to swim!”.

Puddle Ducks takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly.

For more information about classes at Puddle Ducks Doncaster and South Humberside please call 01302 578001 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/doncaster-south-humberside