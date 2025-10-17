Dearne Valley Leisure Centre is set to open upgraded gym and pool

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre is set to welcome local residents keen to get moving and active, and swimmers, to experience its newly refurbished gym and swimming pool, both reopening next week with enhanced facilities and exciting new programmes.

Visitors will be welcomed to the upgraded gym, which is re-opening on Monday October 20 with a host of new equipment and features designed to support health, wellbeing, and fitness goals and the swimming pool which will re-open on Thursday October 23.

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming members and customers back to Dearne Valley Leisure Centre to enjoy the refurbished gym and pool. These improvements reflect our commitment to providing the best possible experience for the communities we serve”

The revitalised gym features an extensive range of equipment to suit all training styles. Members can also benefit from the TRAKK Fitness App, which is fully integrated with the gym equipment, allowing users to track, plan, and monitor their fitness journey both in the gym and on the go.

The pool at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre

Free weights enthusiasts will find Olympic bars, racks and platforms, dumbbells ranging from 1 to 50kg, barbells, bumper and tri-grip plates, as well as adjustable benches.

The works to the pool area have included essential maintenance work, refurbished changing rooms with new showers and improved facilities, ensuring every visit is comfortable and enjoyable.

“Our swim programme offers a wide variety of sessions to suit all interests and abilities. Visitors can enjoy Swim 4 All sessions, lane swimming, including new early morning swim sessions, accessible and SEND sessions, ladies only swims, Aquafit classes, and inflatable fun sessions for 8–15-year-olds every Sunday.

“New early morning sessions will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:15am to 7:15am, providing the perfect start to your day,” added Chris,

Choose Swim lessons will also return from Thursday 23 October, giving young swimmers the opportunity to develop their skills in the water.

“Whether you’re looking to boost mobility, build strength, improve endurance, or simply try something new, the new look gym has everything you need to train your way,” said Chris,

For more information and to book your visit, go to www.dclt.co.uk