Dearne Valley Leisure Centre celebrates completion of Sport England funded improvements

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is celebrating the successful completion of significant environmental and facility enhancements at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, made possible by funding from Sport England's Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF).

These works have not only enriched the centre's facilities but have also positioned it to attract further investment for continued improvements while substantially reducing its carbon footprint.

The significant energy efficiency upgrades at the centre, which was originally built in 2001, focused on installing systems that reduce electrical consumption while also generating power, significantly lowering electricity costs and reducing the facility's carbon footprint.

A key component of the improvements includes the replacement of the original boilers with modern, fuel-efficient units and improved energy monitoring to identify future savings.

The swimming pool at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre

Chris Hone, chief operating officer of DCLT, said: "We've significantly reduced our energy consumption and carbon emissions, contributing to Team Doncaster’s efforts in responding to the climate emergency, while improving the experience for our community members.

“This refurbishment demonstrates our dedication to enhancing our facilities and the energy efficiency measures will not only reduce our operating costs but also contribute to our broader environmental goals as we work toward a more sustainable future.”

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre serves as a vital community hub, offering a range of activities that promote physical activity, social interaction, and mental wellbeing. The centre's swimming programme has been extremely successful, with a robust swim school and two thriving swimming clubs.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, said: “Dearne Valley Leisure Centre is a much loved venue, enjoyed by many.

“We’re delighted to see this work take place which further boosts Doncaster’s commitment to reducing energy consumption, tackling climate change and supporting our journey to building a cleaner, greener environment for now and future generations to come.

“Additionally, this demonstrates the commitment of Mayor Ros Jones to our Leisure Centres and promoting health and wellbeing. Across the country councils are closing or reducing opening hours of pools and leisure centres, whereas in Doncaster we are delivering significant investment in our leisure facilities”.

For more information about DCLT visit www.dclt.co.uk