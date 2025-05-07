Deaf Awareness has a new official stamp of approval in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisations, schools and businesses in South Yorkshire who have taken part in Deaf Awareness training are receiving a stamp of approval from Doncaster Deaf Trust during Deaf Awareness Week (May 5 – 11).

More than 15 organisations will initially receive the official stamp to confirm that members of their team have taken part in Deaf Awareness training.

The stamp was designed by three pupils/ students whose winning designs have been incorporated into the stamp. Noah Groom Jones and Jade Hutchinson who are students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster and Keira Burnett, who is a pupil at Doncaster School for the Deaf won the competition run across the Trust to design a catchy logo to be used as the stamp.

Among those receiving the stamp are Rotherham based Children’s literary charity, Grimm & Co, Wales High School, Wincanton and NHS Audiology, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital.

Jane and Sarah from Doncaster School for the Deaf with Jade, Keira and Noah, the winning designers, Tracey, Natalie and Hannah from Communication Specialist College Doncaster.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “Deaf Awareness Week gives us a great opportunity to talk about how important it is for people to be deaf aware.

“Our training, delivered by our team, provides organisations, businesses and schools with a great insight into Deaf awareness.

“We offer a range of training and also run British Sign Language courses, alongside our free BSL online course.

“By delivering these courses and sessions we are aiming to make South Yorkshire a Deaf aware region.”

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk