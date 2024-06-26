DATING TABOOS: Third of GenZ would dump partner over political vote

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the UK heading towards another general election, or ‘Genny Lec’ as the internet has coined it, conversations around voting can be a tricky subject and lead to some awkward encounters in work, around the dinner table and even on dates.

In fact, new research conducted by Haypp, has revealed that two thirds of GenZ do not wish to discuss politics at all, and a third would even go as far as ending a relationship based on their partner's vote in the 2024 general election. The survey also quizzed the nation on more taboo dating topics and found that 55% would also prefer to keep religious beliefs to themselves until at least the third date.

While you might be forgiven for assuming that GenZ would be the most carefree generation, 87% agreed that they would be embarrassed to admit that they smoke and 78% would also hide their vaping habit from dates.

More generally, Brits hate to have conversations about their height and weight, with over 40% admitting that they will actively try to hide this attribute on their dating profile, and a huge 91%, would not progress with a second date if this was discussed on the first date.

There are, however, a number of traditionally ‘taboo topics’ that the UK is generally quite happy to discuss during dates in 2024, including a huge 80% of the UK who are happy to discuss money and income. 90% of us also like to spark up debates around conspiracy theories and 81% are quite open to questions about their sex life.

Overall, the top 10 dating ‘taboo topics’ in the UK are:

Weight Smoking Family plans Vaping Political views Religious beliefs Gender identity Sexuality Covid vaccine status Dating Intentions