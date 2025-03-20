Dale's Ultimate Defibrillator Challenge

Ultra athlete from Doncaster to complete five Ironman events in six months to buy as many defibrillators for schools and community clubs as he can.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Royal Marines Commando and World Record Ultra Runner will take on a mammoth challenge to complete five Ironman events in six months to raise as much money as possible to provide life-saving equipment to as many community schools and clubs as he possibly can.

The entrepreneur from Doncaster already holds the world record for being the first official person to run a 57-mile Ultramarathon in Flip Flops and is no stranger to pushing himself to the limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most say that one Ironman event is hard but five in six months is lunacy.

Dale James Law

I appreciate what I have achieved in life and I never forget my community roots and I always want to give back.

The first event starts in May and the last in September. If there are any sponsors out there who would like to help with this fantastic cause or even if you want to donate please select the link.