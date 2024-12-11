Crowds turn out for Misterton Parish Council’s lights switch-on
Harworth Brass Band got everyone in the mood for the count-down when Santa switched on the lights.
He then holed up in his grotto with plenty of ho-ho-hos! In the Parish Church were a bumper 19 entries to the Christmas Tree Festival.
The winner of the best-dressed tree was Misterton Gardeners Club. Pictured is Chair of Misterton Parish Council, Cllr Peter Marsden, who judged the entries, with the winning tree.
There were so many excellent entries that a last-minute addition of a second prize went to Misterton Bowls Club Congratulations to all entrants – such was the quality of entries, next year there will be more prizes.
The raffle raised £240, to be divided between the Parish Church and Misterton School.
Many thanks to all who donated prizes, had a stall – and just turned up on an otherwise miserable evening.