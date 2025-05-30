Creating a Buzz: St Wilfrid's Centre's Tour de Hallam

During the first week in June, Ruth Sheldon (Director) is planning to cycle to 50 churches across the whole Diocese of Hallam. The event is aimed at increasing the profile of St Wilfrid’s Centre and raising much needed funds. While Ruth is cycling, back at the Centre clients and staff will be matching the miles and following the routes on an exercise bike.

With costs increasing daily and donations gradually decreasing, Ruth thought she should get on her bike to do something positive to help draw attention to the valuable work done and thank everyone for their current and future support.

Cycling in a Bee outfit should also mean that Ruth can’t be missed as she travels around the Diocese! Her stops include churches in the Peak District, Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster, Barnsley, Retford, Penistone, Worksop and Chesterfield.

Her last Sponsor a Spin Challenge in 2021 raised over £6000 and she would like to increase that figure this time through sponsorship and donations.

For more information and to make a donation, please visit www.stwilfridscentre.org