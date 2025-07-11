Creams Café hands out free gelato as the UK braces for an unprecedented third heatwave

It comes as the UK’s leading dessert chain sees a 400% increase in summer range sales mix on the same period last year

Following not one but two heatwaves already this summer – and a third expected to peak this weekend – the Met Office has warned that temperatures up to 38 degrees could be long lasting.

With many Brits scrambling for ways to beat the heat, leading dessert destination, Creams, is standing in solidarity with the nation by serving up free gelatos on what is forecast to be the hottest day.

On Sunday, 13th July, Brits can visit select participating Cream’s cafes across the country to enjoy some sweet respite.

Creams Cafe's Summer Sundae collection

To get hold of a free scoop, there’s one small catch: customers must say “hot day, cool scoop”at the counter to unlock their freebie. First 50 per store only. No password, no scoop.

It comes as Creams reported a whopping 400% increase in sales mix of its summer special range on the same period last year, driven largely by its viral Dubai chocolate range and exciting new mocktails – as the nation looks to cooling treats to beat the heat.

What: One free scoop of gelato (served in a cup)

Sunday 13th July, while stocks last Where: Creams Cafe locations in Brighton, Doncaster, Manchester Arndale, Lakeside, Maidstone, Stevenage, Newcastle, Croydon, Kingston(London), Peterborough, Reading, Cardiff, Bristol, High Wycombe and Aylesbury

T&Cs: One scoop per customer, cone costs extra, cannot be combined with any other offer. First 50 customers per store only, while stocks last.

And according to CreamsCEO, Everett Fieldgate, gelato is ideal for keeping cool as temperatures spike:

Creams Cafe's new 'Layer Slayer' desserts

“Scientifically speaking, not all frozen treats are created equal in a heatwave. Gelato has less fat, so it’s easier to digest and actually helps cool you down more effectively than ice cream. It’s smoother, silkier, and served slightly warmer - which means the flavour really hits. Once you’ve had a proper gelato, there’s no going back.”

If you miss your chance at the freebie gelato, try Creams’ brand new gelato flavour, the Cherry Choc Chunk – a luxurious cherry gelato swirled with sweet-sour cherry sauce and dark chocolate pieces. It’s a nostalgic nod to a retro flavour that is trending with Brits.

And with the Met Office warning that hot temperatures are here to last – Creams is bringing in more retro reinforcements to stop Brits baking in the sun.

Launching on 15th July, Creams is also unveiling a new limited-edition summer range. Coined the ‘Layer Slayers’ , the range includes the Pineapple and Caramel Trifle Treat, their take on the classic trifle, designed to maximise flavours in every bite.

And in case that wasn’t enough, Creams is also reimagining British classic pairings such as Jelly and Ice Cream into a sundae, the Choc Peanut Snickerish Sundae and the Choc Coconut Bountiful Sundae – each one a celebration of flavour, texture, and cool indulgence.

The New Summer Range as Brits look for new ways to cool down:

Choc Peanut Snickerish Sundae: layers of Choc chip and salted caramel gelato, vanilla soft serve, nuts, toffee sauce and crispy chocolate topping. Like your favourite chocolate bar - only colder.

layers of Choc chip and salted caramel gelato, vanilla soft serve, nuts, toffee sauce and crispy chocolate topping. Like your favourite chocolate bar - only colder. Choc Coconut Bountiful Sundae: Chocolate chip and coconut gelato meets shredded coconut, soft serve and dark chocolate sauce for the ultimate tropical escape.

Chocolate chip and coconut gelato meets shredded coconut, soft serve and dark chocolate sauce for the ultimate tropical escape. Jelly & Ice Cream Sundae: Strawberries, jelly, sprinkles and soft serve – a layered, grown up take on a childhood classic.

Strawberries, jelly, sprinkles and soft serve – a layered, grown up take on a childhood classic. Oreo Trifle Treat: Layers upon layers of Chocolate custard, whipped cream, Oreo crumbs and soft serve.

Layers upon layers of Chocolate custard, whipped cream, Oreo crumbs and soft serve. Pineapple Caramel Trifle Treat: Pineapple chunks, Lotus biscuit and layers of caramel custard, soft serve and chocolate curls.

Pineapple chunks, Lotus biscuit and layers of caramel custard, soft serve and chocolate curls. New Gelato Alert: Cherry Choc Chunk - a luxurious cherry gelato swirled with sweet-sour cherry sauce and dark chocolate pieces.

The new summer menu is available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery until 30th September, with prices starting from £6.45.

Creams Café CEO, Everett Fieldgate added: “With the heatwave looking to peak on Sunday, we wanted to offer something that brings a little joy - and a lot of refreshment. The free gelato giveaway is just the start. Our new summer menu is all about layers, textures and unforgettable flavour combos. We’ve seen a huge spike in sales this year as Brits seek out refreshment – and our new offering ensures there’s huge variety for those seeking some sweet respite in the current temperatures.”

Whether you're chasing free scoops or sampling the next iconic sundae, this weekend is set to be one of Creams’ coolest yet.