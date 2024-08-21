Courtrooms or Coastlines? Parents urged to mediate over holiday plans as new school attendance rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National Family Mediation (NFM) is calling on separated and divorced parents to collaborate over future holiday plans to prevent conflict and avoid legal penalties.

As new regulations on school attendance loom, the charity National Family Mediation (NFM) is calling on separated and divorced parents to collaborate over future holiday plans to prevent conflict and avoid legal penalties.

The rules, which take effect this month, will penalise parents who allow five or more days of unauthorised school absences in any 10 week period during the new school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These can include fines of up to £160, with the possibility of more severe repercussions—such as prosecution and fines up to £2,500—for repeat offenders, with each parent or carer being issued a separate penalty notice for each child who is absent.

Sarah Hawkins - NFM CEO

That means that any parent already planning their 2025 breaks, or anyone planning a late getaway this summer that bleeds into the new term, could land themselves in hot water.

NFM, which assists families in arranging children matters, finances, and property matters, says that unauthorised school absences have long been a contentious issue among separated couples, but with the new regulations, the likelihood of disputes escalating and leading to court increases.

Over the last year, the charity has supported around 500 couples dealing with school absence-related conflict, alongside numerous others concerned about their ex taking their children abroad, and wider passport issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the importance of working together to resolve the issues, Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM, said: "Many families eagerly anticipate their annual trip abroad as a time to relax and bond. However, for those navigating post-separation relationships, planning a trip can be a significant source of conflict—particularly when it involves taking children out of school.

"The disputes often revolve around missed education and significant school events like sports days and end of term trips, and even the start of a new term.

“Other ex-partners fight over who gets to take the children away, especially if it means a child will miss a significant period of school in a short space of time. That will be even more of an issue under the new rules. For example, if both parents want to take the children out for a long weekend that would quickly chip away at the five day limit.

“However, with the impending rule changes, it's even more crucial for parents to work together to avoid unauthorised absences that could lead to severe fines or even prosecution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah adds that under current guidance a penalty notice can be issued to each parent or guardian and, as it stands, there is no suggestion that this is different for parents who are divorced or separated.

“As it stands, there is no guidance specifically for separated parents. That means, in theory, both would be issued with a penalty notice fine, regardless of which parent is responsible for taking the child out of school.

“We would urge the government to address this as soon as possible as such an oversight could ignite previous issues and cause further disputes amongst families already in conflict.”

Whilst in some cases parents may feel that court is their only option to prevent an ex-partner's actions, Sarah urges parents to consider mediation first which is far cheaper and far quicker than the legal route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds: "For parents who find communication challenging they may reach a point where they feel that they have no choice but to go to court to put an agreement in place, but we would urge them to first consider mediation which is far cheaper, far quicker, and far more likely to result in an outcome that works for all.

“Furthermore, the Family Mediation Voucher Scheme offers up to £500 to support discussions on child-related matters, with Legal Aid available for family mediation services.

"After all, a holiday should be a really enjoyable experience, not a catalyst for further disputes. Open discussions or professional mediation can help prevent conflicts and lead to solutions that meet everyone's needs."