Could you raise a future guide dog? Charity invites people in Doncaster to special puppy class
Guide Dogs is calling on local people in Doncaster who to consider becoming Puppy Raiser volunteers, as the charity faces an urgent shortage of people to help train the next generation of life-changing guide dogs.
To help inspire people who might be interested, the charity is offering a special and unique opportunity by opening the doors to one of its puppy training classes on Thursday 25 September 2025 (10:30am–12:00pm).
The Open Puppy Class will give attendees the chance to:
•Watch a live puppy training session and see how guide dog pups learn the basics