Cooking Up Confidence: Blend Culinary Foundation delivers hands-on food education with Valley Youth Club

On Monday, 19th August, Blend Culinary Foundation (BCF) teamed up with Sheffield City Council’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) to deliver a hands-on cooking experience for young people at Valley Youth Club. The session welcomed twelve children, who spent the day learning, cooking, and building confidence in the kitchen, many for the first time.

The menu was ambitious and delicious: crispy fried mac and cheese bites, homemade chicken pot noodles, and a decadent chocolate mousse topped with strawberries and crushed meringue. Guided by BCF’s experienced team, the children prepared each dish from scratch, with particular excitement around the pot noodles, many declaring the homemade version far superior to anything store-bought.

The atmosphere was focused and joyful, especially during the cooking demonstrations led by BCF’s head chef, Wendy, whose energy and expertise kept the group fully engaged. For several participants, it was their first time cooking independently. While many had helped out in family kitchens before, the session marked a milestone: preparing an entire meal on their own.

Lauren, Community Development Officer at BCF, reflected on the day: “There’s something incredibly powerful about watching a young person realise they can cook a full meal themselves. You see their confidence grow in real time. It’s not just about food, it’s about self-belief, independence, and joy. That’s why we do this.”

A previous HAF event with Blend Culinary Foundation

The session was part of Blend Culinary Foundation’s wider mission to support the alleviation of food poverty, enhance food education, and unite communities through shared culinary experiences. Through community initiatives and corporate partnerships, BCF provides meals for those in need, supports food education programmes, and creates welcoming spaces where people can come together, learn new skills, and celebrate cultural diversity.

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme, funded by the Department for Education and delivered by Sheffield City Council, provides free, enriching holiday clubs for children and young people. Each session includes engaging activities and a nutritious meal.

The Valley Youth Club is a community interest company, offering vital services to one of Sheffield’s most underserved areas. From pop-up play sessions to holiday clubs for children aged 4 to 18, the hub inspires and engages local young people, helping to build brighter futures.

Together, BCF, HAF, and Valley Youth Hub are proving that food can be more than nourishment, it can be a tool for education, empowerment, and connection.