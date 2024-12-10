Conisbrough eight-year old’s generous donation helps people sleeping rough this Christmas

A generous eight-year-old boy is helping keep people who are forced to sleep on the streets warm this Christmas after donating 33 sleeping bags and festive gift hampers to The Salvation Army.

Teddy Welsh, from Conisbrough near Doncaster, felt moved to do something after seeing someone rough sleeping outside a supermarket and realising that they didn’t have a home to go to.

The donations, along with a further £350 that Teddy collected, will be given to Charter Row, The Salvation Army Lifehouse, which supports people who are homeless in Sheffield, to distribute.

It was with the help of his grandma Bernadene Kilner, who is manager of the Salvation Army charity shop in Mexborough, and encouragement from his school Morley Place Academy, where Teddy sits on the school parliament, that allowed him to put his kind gesture into action with the charity shop receiving the donations from members of the public.

Teddy said: “When I went to the shops I always saw a homeless man outside and always wondered where they lived. I collected sleeping bags, socks and gloves and some chocolate to go to people who are homeless to help keep them warm and safe.”

Bernadene said: “Teddy meets his headteacher once a week as part of his role on the school parliament and he discussed what he’d seen, he said he was worried about people sleeping outside in the cold and that they can’t get their lunch. He really wanted to get them some blankets.

“I put a call out on behalf of Teddy to local charity shops and our Salvation Army customers explaining that he was collecting sleeping bags, and we set up a donation box in the shop. We managed to collect 33 sleeping bags altogether. Teddy also wanted to get them some socks, gloves, and chocolate for Christmas so we’ve made up some gift bags with a Christmas tag on saying ‘with love from Teddy.’

“He’s such a caring young man, I’m as proud as punch of him. He really is so concerned about other people, he was especially worried when we had the recent cold weather, it just really affected him, knowing that he’s got everything he needs but there’s people out there with nothing. He really wants to save the planet, when he’s out walking he picks up rubbish or on holiday he’s out there cleaning the beach up, he’s always trying to help.

“Thank you to all our customers who donated bags and money, it really will make a difference this Christmas.”

Chaplain Paul Huggins, who is based at Charter Row Lifehouse, said: “When I heard about Teddy, I was blown away with the fact he’s so young but is thinking of other people in this way. Christmas can be a time when people think about what presents they want to receive themselves, but not for Teddy who is putting other people first. It’s easy to look at the world and see darkness, but to see this little lad doing this, he’s like a bit of light in this world. He represents the true meaning of Christmas, he’s so selfless and inspiring.

“For people forced to sleep on the streets at this time of year the conditions can be brutal especially with the cold weather we’ve had recently. The sleeping bags will alleviate some of that by helping to keep them warm, and the gift bags are a really nice treat and shows that someone cares about them this Christmas. Thank you to everyone who donated to Teddy.”

Teddy received a ‘star of the week’ award at his school for his achievement and a certificate from The Salvation Army for his ‘contribution to the work of The Salvation Army Homelessness Services in Sheffield’.

Ash Duncan, Head of Academy at Morley Place Academy in Conisbrough, said: “We are so proud of Teddy and his charitable work. As a member of our Pupil Parliament, he has shown exceptional empathy and dedication by collecting donations for the homeless. His initiative is inspiring; he epitomises the very best of a Morley Place pupil, showing empathy, dedication and kindness.

“As a Parliament, we’ve discussed the importance of helping others. Teddy has taken this to heart, demonstrating how even small actions can make a big difference. We’re incredibly proud of his kindness and commitment to the wider community.”

The Salvation Army will work with outreach teams across the city and wider South Yorkshire area to donate the items to those who need them.

Salvation Army churches and community centres respond to local need so please do check with your local church first before making a donation.

You can find them here https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/map-page