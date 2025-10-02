Community Foundation celebrating awards double

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) is celebrating after being recognised by two prestigious regional awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SYCF has been named Best Regional Community Grant Giving Foundation 2025 at the Business Elite Awards.

The Awards, which have been running since 2018, shine a spotlight on the achievements of SMEs and organisations across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foundation has also been shortlisted in the Charity of the Year category at the Doncaster Chamber Business Awards 2025 – with winners announced at a ceremony in December.

The staff team at SYCF celebrate being named Best Regional Community Grant‑Giving Foundation 2025 and being shortlisted for a Doncaster Chamber Business Award.

Over the past 12 months, SYCF has awarded an estimated £1.7 million in funding to over 400 voluntary and community groups across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Earlier this year, SYCF was awarded a Quality Accreditation in recognition of the charity’s continued commitment to excellence, accountability and impact – marking the sixth successful round of accreditation for SYCF from UK Community Foundations (UKCF).

Martin Singer, Chief Executive of SYCF, which is preparing to celebrate its 40th birthday in 2026, said: “We are incredibly proud to be celebrating not one, but two awards achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The award win and shortlisting reflect the dedication and achievements of our staff, trustees and volunteers, as well as the generosity of our donors.

“Together, we’re able to support the amazing community groups and charities working hard to improve lives and make a lasting impact across South Yorkshire.”

SYCF is one of 47 community foundations across the UK which make up the UKCF network. Since 1986, the organisation has awarded more than £40m to voluntary and community groups and individuals in South Yorkshire.

For more information about SYCF, or to apply for funding, visit: www.sycf.org.uk/apply/search-our-grants