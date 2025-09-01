Communication Specialist College Doncaster unveils fully accessible kitchen to support diverse student needs

Communication Specialist College Doncaster is celebrating the completion of its newly refurbished kitchen.

The space has been designed with accessibility and independence at its heart. Developed in partnership with students and staff, the kitchen reflects the college’s commitment to creating inclusive environments where every learner can thrive.

The project, led by the college’s Therapy team, was developed in close collaboration with Student Voice Accessibility Leads Wayne Bagshaw and Evie Crowston. Their input helped shape a kitchen that is not only functional but also empowering for students with a range of physical and sensory needs.

The new kitchen features spacious walkways with generous turning circles to accommodate wheelchair users. Key fixtures such as the sink, hob and worktop are rise-and-fall, allowing students to adjust them to a comfortable height and position. Wheelchairs can easily fit underneath, ensuring full access to all areas. Slide and Hide ovens have been installed, enabling users to open the door and slide it away for unobstructed access.

Ground-level cupboards provide easy reach for all students, while a wide selection of kitchen aids, including palm peelers, easy tin openers, semi-automatic whisks and non-stick mats, support those with physical challenges. A kettle tipper has also been added to improve safety and independence.

The colour scheme was carefully chosen to support students with visual impairments, offering strong contrast between dark cupboards, silver handles, and light walls and flooring. A heatproof apron has been introduced to enhance safety for wheelchair users during cooking activities.

Wayne Bagshaw said: “I feel so proud of what we have achieved. This is something I have wanted since my first day at college and now it is finished. It has been really good teamwork.”

Tracey Jamison, principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said “I am unbelievably pleased with the outcome of our new accessible kitchen. It’s been fantastic to see such strong student voice throughout this project - and others - helping shape spaces that truly reflect their needs and aspirations. This is another brilliant step forward in our journey towards achieving our five-year accessibility plan for the college.”

This initiative highlights the college’s commitment to inclusive education and student-led development, ensuring every learner has the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and accessible environment.

For more information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster, visit http://www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college