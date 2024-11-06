Communication Specialist College Doncaster launches dedicated Deaf provision

By Charlotte Dimond
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 14:36 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 14:54 BST
Communication Specialist College Doncaster has unveiled a new specialised Deaf provision, designed to enhance educational opportunities for d/Deaf students aged 16-25.

The newly announced Deaf Education Centre provides students with comprehensive support in their preferred communication method, with a particular focus on British Sign Language (BSL) and the development of independence skills.

Most Popular

Tracey Jamison, acting principal of Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said: "We are proud to introduce this dedicated d/Deaf provision that reinforces our commitment to d/Deaf education,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The college has always welcomed d/Deaf students and grew its service to offer places to students with other communication needs. This dedicated d/Deaf provision ensures our d/Deaf students have an area at college where they can develop in a space that enables them to celebrate Deaf culture and their identity."

The provision is staffed by a specialised team of Communication Support Workers who adapt their approach to each student's preferred communication method, whether through BSL, Sign Supported English (SSE), or speech.

This person-centered approach ensures that every student receives tailored support to achieve their full potential.

Natalie Pollard, BSL manager, said: "Our new d/Deaf provision creates an accessible, inclusive, and safe space where d/Deaf young people can thrive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve acted on feedback from our d/Deaf students to create this space that places a significant emphasis on embracing d/Deaf culture, identity, and community while ensuring students develop a well-rounded BSL vocabulary that reduces communication barriers."

The provision represents a significant step forward in the national specialist residential college's mission to provide high-quality specialist education and support for d/Deaf young people from across the country.

For further information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster and its new Deaf provision, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice