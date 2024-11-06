Communication Specialist College Doncaster launches dedicated Deaf provision

Communication Specialist College Doncaster has unveiled a new specialised Deaf provision, designed to enhance educational opportunities for d/Deaf students aged 16-25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly announced Deaf Education Centre provides students with comprehensive support in their preferred communication method, with a particular focus on British Sign Language (BSL) and the development of independence skills.

Tracey Jamison, acting principal of Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said: "We are proud to introduce this dedicated d/Deaf provision that reinforces our commitment to d/Deaf education,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The college has always welcomed d/Deaf students and grew its service to offer places to students with other communication needs. This dedicated d/Deaf provision ensures our d/Deaf students have an area at college where they can develop in a space that enables them to celebrate Deaf culture and their identity."

The provision is staffed by a specialised team of Communication Support Workers who adapt their approach to each student's preferred communication method, whether through BSL, Sign Supported English (SSE), or speech.

This person-centered approach ensures that every student receives tailored support to achieve their full potential.

Natalie Pollard, BSL manager, said: "Our new d/Deaf provision creates an accessible, inclusive, and safe space where d/Deaf young people can thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve acted on feedback from our d/Deaf students to create this space that places a significant emphasis on embracing d/Deaf culture, identity, and community while ensuring students develop a well-rounded BSL vocabulary that reduces communication barriers."

The provision represents a significant step forward in the national specialist residential college's mission to provide high-quality specialist education and support for d/Deaf young people from across the country.

For further information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster and its new Deaf provision, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college