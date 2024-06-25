Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough CELEBRATES COMMITMENT TO REAL LIVING WAGE

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough has today accredited as a Living Wage Employer. Their Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough receive a minimum hourly wage of £12, significantly higher than the government minimum for over 21s, which currently stands at £11.44 per hour.

Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough is based in Yorkshire and the Humber, the UK region with the highest proportion of non-Living Wage jobs in the country (14.4%), with over 314,000 jobs paying less than the real Living Wage. Despite this, Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough has committed to pay the real Living Wage and deliver a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work.

The real Living Wage is the only rate calculated according to the costs of living. It provides a voluntary benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their staff earn a wage they can live on, not just the government minimum. Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to over 460,000 people and put £3 billion extra into the pockets of low paid workers.

"At Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, we believe that our greatest asset is our people. Becoming a living wage employer is a reflection of our commitment to valuing our employees and ensuring they have the financial security needed to thrive, especially in light of rising costs of living impacting people's finances. Recent comments from the public to the Fairness and Wellbeing Commission highlighted the importance of fair wages for employees, reinforcing our decision. We understand that when our team members are supported and respected, they can focus on delivering their best work, driving innovation, and creating an supportive experience for our clients. This decision aligns with our core values and our mission to be a responsible and forward-thinking company that cares deeply about the well-being of its workforce."

Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough - accredited Living Wage Employer

James Woods - Chief Executive Officer

"Working for a company that prioritises a living wage has made a significant difference in my life. It shows that Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough truly cares about its employees and their well-being. This commitment not only helps me cover my basic needs and support my family but also makes me feel valued and motivated. Knowing that I work for a company that respects and invests in its workers gives me pride and inspires me to contribute my best every day."

John-Mark Rose - Office Coordinator

Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundation said: “We’re delighted that Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough has joined the movement of over 14,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

“They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as Burberry, Barclays, Everton Football Club and many more. These businesses recognize that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough, believe that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay."

About the Living Wage

The real Living Wage is the only rate calculated according to what people need to make ends meet. It provides a voluntary benchmark for employers that choose to take a stand by ensuring their staff earn a wage that meets the costs and pressures they face in their everyday lives.

The UK Living Wage is currently £12 per hour. There is a separate London Living Wage rate of £13.15 per hour to reflect the higher costs of transport, childcare and housing in the capital. These figures are calculated annually by the Resolution Foundation and overseen by the Living Wage Commission, based on the best available evidence on living standards in London and the UK.

The Living Wage Foundation is the organisation at the heart of the movement of businesses, organisations and individuals who campaign for the simple idea that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay. The Living Wage Foundation receives guidance and advice from the Living Wage Advisory Council. The Foundation is supported by our principal partners: Aviva; IKEA; Joseph Rowntree Foundation; KPMG; Linklaters; Nationwide; Nestle; Resolution Foundation; Oxfam; Trust for London; People’s Health Trust; and Queen Mary University of London.

What about the Government’s national living wage?

In July 2015 the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced that the UK Government would introduce a compulsory ‘National Living Wage’, this was introduced in April 2016 and applied to all workers over the age of 25.

From 1st April 2024, workers aged 21 and over will be entitled to the National Living Wage which is £11.44 an hour. The Government's rate is different to the Living Wage rates calculated by the Living Wage Foundation. The ‘National Living Wage’ is a legal minimum and is based on percentage of average earnings, whereas the Living Wage Foundation’s real Living Wage rates are voluntarily paid by employers. Our rates are independently calculated, updated annually according to the cost of living and apply to anyone aged 18 and over. The ‘National Living Wage’ also does not have a separate rate which accounts for higher living costs in the capital. A UK worker paid the real Living Wage earns an extra £1092 a year more than someone on the ‘National Living Wage’.