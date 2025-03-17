CISWO supports Mexborough miners' welfare to secure £41,000

CISWO - the coal mining charity - has supported Mexborough Miners' Welfare Institute and Recreation Ground charity to secure a much-needed grant of £41,000.

The Trustees of the welfare charity are celebrating having successfully secured funding from the npower Business Solutions Foundation to replace the roof of their main hall.

The essential repairs will enable the charity to continue using this well-loved community space, whilst reducing their running costs and increasing long term sustainability.

CISWO, the coal mining charity, who provide support and guidance nationally to over 200 miners’ welfare charities, helped the trustees find and apply for the funding and are continuing to work with the trustees to further develop the facilities.

Mexborough Miners' Welfare Institute's main hall

Alwyn Bowman, chair of trustees at Mexborough, said: “We are thrilled we have been able to secure funding from the npower Business Solutions Foundation to repair and upgrade the roof on our main hall that will make the building warmer, prevent leaks and reduce our costs to run the facility. For many years we have had to continually patch repair the roof which has been at great cost and has disrupted the activities that take place in the hall, with some user groups having to keep their coats on when using it

“The trustees would like to thank the npower Business Solutions Foundation for funding this project, and CISWO for their support and guidance with the funding application, without which, we would have been unable to secure the funds we desperately needed.”

Rick O’Toole, North England Development Manager for CISWO, said: “It is great to see this investment going into Mexborough Miners' Welfare and I am delighted we have been able to support the trustees to secure this crucial funding. Local miners’ welfares’ charities provide such valuable community spaces, which is why CISWO works hard to support local trustees to apply for funding, plan for the future, and ensure ongoing provision for the local community.”

Anthony Ainsworth, Chief Operating Officer at npower Business Solutions, said: "The npower Business Solutions Foundation was launched to provide funding to projects and initiatives that make a real difference to their local communities. These could be to improve spaces to create better wellbeing, or upgrade facilities so they have a positive environmental impact. The Mexborough Miners’ Welfare Institute ticked several of those boxes, with the roof of its main hall in dire need of a long-term repair solution to not only provide a more comfortable experience for its users, but to help improve efficiency and reduce costs and carbon emissions. It is fantastic to be able to grant funding to such a worthwhile project, and we look forward to seeing its completion."

Mexborough Miners’ Welfare Institute offer a wide range of family, social, sporting, and business facilities. It has become the home to many local groups and organisations to become a real hub of the community. Around 200 people use the facility each week with ages ranging from around 7 to 80s.

The new insulated roof will ensure it is a warmer, more welcoming space for everyone.

You can find out more about the npower Business Solutions Foundation at https://npowerbusinesssolutions.com/foundation