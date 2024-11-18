Choose swim lessons for all ages available in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From Discovery Ducks for 0–2-year-olds to adult swim lessons, age is no barrier to learning water confidence and the vital skill of swimming in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Choose Swim sessions at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) venues enable residents of all ages to take the plunge and learn to swim, with spaces now across a number of sites.

The Trust, which delivers over 1,350 hours of school swimming lessons annually to 61 local schools, has announced availability for school swimming from the spring/summer term 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT, said: "Swimming isn't just a fun activity - it's an essential life skill that everyone should have the opportunity to learn, regardless of their age. While most children typically become competent swimmers between ages 8 and 10, we firmly believe it's never too early or too late to start."

Swimming lessons with DCLT

There are spaces for those wanting to take their first dip in the water with Discovery Ducks (0-2 years). These parent/guardian accompanied sessions take place at Adwick, Armthorpe, Dearne Valley and Thorne.

Pre-school lessons for (3-5 years) are currently taking place across five DCLT venues and Learn to Swim Stage 1 (for 5+ years) has a limited number of spaces available across all locations.

DCLT also run adult swimming lessons at beginner and advanced levels Armthorpe, Dearne Valley, Rossington and Thorne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We follow the Swim England Learn to Swim Framework, ensuring consistent, high-quality instruction across all our venues.

"We also offer free leisure swimming to anyone enrolled in our Learn to Swim programme, encouraging regular practice and skill retention, " Craig added.

Choose Swim sessions take place at Adwick Leisure Complex, Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Rossington Leisure Centre, and Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub.

Parents interested in Discovery Ducks or pre-school lessons are encouraged to book quickly, as these popular sessions often fill up fast. Adult learners can choose from four progressive stages, with flexible scheduling available across four venues.

For more information or to book swimming lessons, visit: www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-swim-lessons