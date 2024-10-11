Cheers as students are presented with their own flute or clarinet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Astrea Academy Woodfields have been given their own instrument at a special ceremony. The school is being supported by the Music in Secondary Schools Trust to give their students the chance to develop their musical talent.

There were cheers from a packed school hall at a special ceremony at Astrea Academy Woodfields this week as Year 7 students were presented with their own flute or clarinet.

Parents and carers were invited to come along and witness the youngsters receive their own instrument in a labelled case.

Year 7 students at Woodfields, part of Astrea Academy Trust, are being given the chance to learn a classical instrument in a programme run by the Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST).

Woodfields is one of just 30 schools in the UK that MiSST is working with, giving young people the chance to boost their cultural capital.

The trust works in schools that serve disadvantaged and often challenging communities by providing not only funding for classical instruments, but also support in the form of regular tuition and opportunities to perform.

This year’s Year 7 cohort at Woodfields is the first year group to take part in the scheme, which will take them up to and include Year 9. They will learn the clarinet or flute and will be taught to Grade 3 standard.

The academy hopes to set up a concert band in time and will offer brass instruments to next year’s Year 7s.

Over the next three years, it means that all children in Year 7, 8 and 9 at Woodfields will have the chance to learn how to play an instrument.

David Scales, Principal at Astrea Academy Woodfields, said: “It was a great privilege to see the Year 7s receive their own clarinet or flute at our special ceremony this week.

“The cheers from a packed hall for each student, as they were called up to receive their instrument, were a joy to behold.

“This initiative opens a whole new set of doors for our young people - they will be able to perform in world famous concert venues, join ensembles and orchestras as a result.

“Music is in our veins at Woodfields and I look forward to seeing the school buzzing with music and performance in the coming terms and years ahead.”

Richard Tutt, Director of Secondary Education at Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We are very pleased that Woodfields is working with the Music in Secondary Schools Trust to offer this wonderful opportunity to our students.

“At Astrea, we are determined and driven in our focus on improving outcomes for students and this opportunity to develop musical talent will enrich the young people’s lives and enhance their cultural capital.”