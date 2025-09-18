Charity the Rapid Relief Team supports Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopening

Volunteers from charity the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) mobilised to support the landmark event marking the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, where the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority approved £160 million of funding to revive the site.

The RRT set up refreshment stations across the airport hangar and kitchen, with 12 local volunteers serving complimentary coffee and doughnuts to more than 200 attendees, including political leaders, campaigners, and members of the public. In total, the team served 180 doughnuts, 100 muffins, and 280 cups of coffee, helping to keep spirits high throughout the event.

The charity also supplied event furniture and set up a trailer showcasing the practical support the RRT provides during emergencies and community events.

The reopening of the airport is expected to generate thousands of jobs, boost regional connectivity, and deliver long-term economic benefits for South Yorkshire.

RRT volunteers at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The RRT is committed to supporting the future of Doncaster Airport and its volunteers are ready to mobilise to ensure the airport is supported during future developments, events, and potential emergencies. Made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, the RRT puts compassion into action by offering practical support to charities, emergency services, and organisations on the frontline when it’s needed most.

Rod Paterson, RRT Local Team Leader, said: “The announcement of the reopening of the Doncaster Airport is such an important milestone for our region, and we were honoured to be on hand to support it. Our volunteers take pride in serving the community, and providing refreshments during this exciting event was a small but meaningful way to contribute to the celebrations.

“We look forward to continuing to support the staff at Doncaster Airport as it develops and brings new opportunities to South Yorkshire!”

Christian Foster, Programme Director at Doncaster Council, said: “I want to thank the RRT for actively supporting us during this historic day! To have such an organisation as the RRT actively supporting the City of Doncaster Council in this successful event meant a lot to our organisational and political leadership.

“I was impressed by the charity’s professionalism and appetite to support the people of Doncaster, and I really look forward to our lasting continued partnership.”